WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — Patrick Frazee, the man convicted of murdering Kelsey Berreth in 2018, attempted to appeal his guilty verdict in court on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Frazee’s attorney appeared before a panel of judges from the Colorado Court of Appeals and called for Frazee’s murder conviction to be overturned. They claimed that testimony from an expert witness during the trial should not have been admissible in court.

The judges promised a written decision will be given by the court at a later date. Frazee is currently serving a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole, as well as 156 years for the murder.

Berreth’s death made national headlines after she was killed by Frazee, her then-fiancé, on Thanksgiving day in 2018. She was 29-year’s-old and was the mother to a one-year-old girl at the time of her death.

Frazee’s mistress, Krystal Lee Kenney, testified against Frazee in exchange for a plea deal. Kenney claimed that she watched Frazee burn a plastic tote that she believed contained Berreth’s Body and asked her to clean up the scene of the killing.