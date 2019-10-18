Patrick Frazee appears in court for pre-trial hearing

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — The man accused of killing Woodland Park woman, Kelsey Berreth last Thanksgiving, appeared in court Friday for a pre-trial readiness hearing.

Patrick Frazee has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges in the case. He is facing eight counts in connection to Berreth’s disappearance. She was last seen on November 22, 2018. Woodland Park Police and other law enforcement agencies called off their search for her remains after eight weeks. Her body has not been recovered.

Readiness hearings allow defense and prosecuting attorneys the opportunity to discuss the case, make sure each has received all information as required by the court, and determine whether there is enough evidence to move forward with trial.

Patrick Frazee leaving the courthouse in Teller County Friday, Oct. 18.

Judge Scott Sells heard several outstanding motions Friday.

Prosecutor Dan May submitted a photo from Kelsey Berreth’s apartment which, he says, shows marks after having been cleaned. Witness testimony in a preliminary hearing pointed to the apartment as the scene of the murder.

The prosecution revealed a list of potential witnesses, which one point contained the names of 255 people, will be narrowed down and provided to the defense by the end of next week.

The prosecution has also asked to use statements made by Berreth to her mother, friends, and coworkers, concerning Frazee. Judge Sells ruled those statements are admissible.

However, statements made by others concerning Frazee abusing cattle and other animals will not be allowed in the trial. Judge Sells said it isn’t relevant to the case.

The defense expressed concern regarding the court’s public information officer (PIO), citing commentary and opinions on his Twitter page. The judge said, moving forward, he would approve PIO statements ahead of time.

Frazee’s trial is set to begin October 28.