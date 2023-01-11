(COLORADO SPRINGS) — 9-year-old Creede Piciulo has a collection you wouldn’t believe, one that features vintage video games and systems from long before he was born.

“He got really into it with being home for COVID,” said Matthew Piciulo, Creede’s dad. “Prior to that, he was playing with my old PlayStation One and PlayStation Two games, which was really like ‘Cars the Movie,’ and just some simple stuff. But he fell in love with Nintendo history, and we watched shows on it and some different things, and he just got fascinated by the Nintendo history piece.”

Creede said he has been collecting since 2018 and he is not stopping his collection any time soon.

“This is just a tiny little portion of all of the stuff,” Creede said. “Not even close to what I have, I have more.”

Creede playing one of his vintage video games

When it comes to these vintage games, it’s a passion both father and son share.

“I think… it’s a good bond between us and we have fun every now and then,” Matthew said. “We just, you know, we have these retro game moments where we do, you know, competitions where we pull out like seven games that neither of us are good at.”

Creede showed off items in his collection, including ones that he thought were not the best inventions.

One item in the collection is ‘Rob the Robot‘

“And here we have ‘Rob the Robot,’ Nintendo’s worst, second worst accessory ever,” Creede said. “But he’s pretty fun, mine barely works, they’re super slow.”

One unique addition in his collection is one of the first cartridge systems ever made in 1972.

“In 1972, what we know is game cartridges looked like this,” Matthew said. “They were plug-in chips that were the game and again, it was just moving a dot around a screen.”

It is game-on between father and son when playing these vintage games.

“We just go back and forth and back and forth to see who gets the high score,” Matthew said. “He always beats me, always beats me.”

Creede demonstrated how to use the Nintendo virtual reality headset

A challenge Creede faces is learning the programming of the games and how to become a winner.

“Just trying to figure out like how to beat levels,” Creede said. “Because back then, at the Nintendo of America, there was even a number where, if you were having this trouble with a game, you could just call in and just talk to some dude on the phone from Nintendo. And he just like explain how to beat a game or level. So, I just need to figure it out on my own.”

Creede’s parents said you can hear him playing video games

Even though the games are older than him, Creede wishes they came out when he was alive.

“Well, if only they were made when I was born or like in the timeline that I’ve been alive, I think that’d be pretty cool,” Creede said. “But I like it even better since they were made when I was not even born.”