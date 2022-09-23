COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) is reporting that passenger traffic is showing a minor increase from 2021, but a large increase from 2019.

According to data from COS, it had 195,364 total passengers fly in and out of the airport for the month of August. The numbers represent a 1.7% increase compared to 2021, and a 25.9% when compared to the same time in 2019.

“We have seen the Colorado Springs Airport grow alongside the community in the last year,” said Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation, “and we’re excited to see where that growth takes us.”

COS is anticipating an increase in traffic with the addition of Delta Air Lines’ nonstop service to Atlanta, which is slated to begin June 6, 2023.