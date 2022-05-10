COLORADO SPRINGS — A second person has died after a crash at Briargate Parkway and Chapel Hills Drive in April.

Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and Jeep Gladiator just after 10 p.m. on April 26. When officers arrived, they found bystanders performing life-saving measures on the driver of the motorcycle. The female passenger of the motorcycle was also located in the intersection with life-threatening injuries.

Both the driver and passenger were transported to the hospital, where the driver, later identified as 25-year-old Chad Reid, died from his injuries, and the passenger remained in critical condition.

An investigation into the crash determined the Jeep Gladiator was traveling west on Briargate Parkway and attempted a left, southbound turn on Chapel Hills Drive. During the left turn, the motorcycle traveling east on Briargate Parkway entered the intersection and struck the Gladiator.

On May 5, the female passenger of the motorcycle succumbed to her injuries sustained in the crash. The El Paso County Coroner has identified her as 27-year-old Dezarae Mash-Hill.

Speed and alcohol are being considered factors in this investigation.