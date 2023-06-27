(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The passenger of a truck who died from her injuries has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said 85-year-old Kay Tallent of Colorado Springs was the passenger of a Dodge Ram 2500 that rolled over on Monday, June 12.

On June 12 at around 11:51 a.m., officers were called to the area of I-25 and West Bijou Street about a single-vehicle crash.

According to police, the truck was traveling north on I-25 when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to the heavy rains. The truck rolled over, ejecting Tallent. Both the driver and Tallent were taken to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, June 15 at 4:45 p.m., Tallent died from her injuries and an autopsy was conducted on Friday, June 16.

CSPD said this is the 22nd fatal crash in Colorado Springs. At this time last year there were 19 fatalities.