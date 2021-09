COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Northbound lanes of Academy Boulevard from E Bijou Street to Airport Road are closed after a fire hydrant was hit.

According to Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU), a fire hydrant located at 155 N Academy Boulevard was hit around 3 o’clock Saturday morning.

Our crews responded to a hit fire hydrant at 155 N Academy Blvd around midnight. All northbound lanes are closed from E Bijou to Airport Rd because of road damage. Repairs will be done this weekend to reopen Academy. Drive with caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/m4S0MYpbDI — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) September 4, 2021

Crews have been at the site since early Saturday morning. Traffic is being rerouted.





Repairs are expected to be done over the weekend.