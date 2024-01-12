(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Parry’s Pizza is launching the inaugural “Parry’s Pizza Day” in one week, on Tuesday, January 16th! This annual event will celebrate the birthday of Parry’s (17 years ago in January), craveably crafted food, incredible fans, and employees. It’s an all-day event at all Parry’s locations, including the three locations in Colorado Springs.

To help kick off Parry’s Pizza Day, Parry’s is offering several MASSIVE OFFERS:

• Guests can enjoy $5 Medium Cheese Pizzas available in-store only all-day

• Guests in-store will also have the opportunity to enter some incredible giveaways… One lucky winner will receive a gift basket valued at up to $400! One winner from EACH Parry’s location will receive a free pizza every week for the rest of the year (valued at over $1,200)

• And finally, Parry’s will be serving up FREE Birthday Fried Dough Bites for guests who have the Parry’s App downloaded to their phone

The restaurants will be decorated for this special occasion, and they’ll have swag giveaways for kids and adults all day!

As usual, some of the biggest discounts are the Monday and Wednesday Specials, which give all guests great discounts on pizza and wings. Parry’s offers Happy Hour Monday-Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and ALL DAY Sunday with food and drink discounts. And finally, the lunch specials are really the best value in town. You get a ton of food for under $10. You can mix and match pizza, stromboli, or sandwiches with fries, salads, or wings.

For all the information about Parry’s Pizza head to the website.