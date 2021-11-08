Parkview Medical Center receiving disaster medical assistance for COVID-19

PUEBLO, Colo. — At the request of Parkview and the state of Colorado, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services have deployed a team of medical professionals from its National Disaster Medical System to Parkview’s main hospital to care for patients in one of the hospital’s medical/surgical units.

The state of Colorado requested medical assistance through FEMA who assigned HHS to provide the support. FEMA will reimburse HHS for 100% of the costs.

“We are extremely grateful for this support from the state of Colorado and HHS. We have a dedicated staff at Parkview who continue to provide exceptional care for Pueblo and southern Colorado. The NDMS team will allow us to expand our bed capacity,” stated Leslie Barnes, President and CEO of Parkview Health System.

The NDMS team of 15 includes a physician, advanced healthcare practitioner, nurses, paramedics and a respiratory therapist along with support personnel. The team will be in support for 14 days.

Parkview has been experiencing an increase of COVID-19 cases for the past four weeks and currently has 90 COVID-19 patients in house. Around 80% of hospitalizations continue to be among those who are not vaccinated.