PUEBLO, Colo. — Parkview Medical Center is among America’s 100 Best Hospitals for spine surgery.

The hospital was evaluated by Healthgrades, which evaluates performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 31 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions.

In addition, Parkview Medical Center is the only hospital in Colorado to have received the 2022 Vascular Surgery Excellence Award.

“This achievement by the vascular surgical service is a team effort attributed to the compassion, dedication, and commitment of every employee at Parkview Medical Center to providing quality advanced care for our patients,” said Dr. Pantelis Hadjizacharia with Parkview Vascular and Vein Center.

“The staff provides compassionate and dedicated care for patients,” Dr. Ali Murad with Parkview Neurosurgery said of his team. “The cutting edge, minimally invasive, robotic surgery procedures lead to more rapid patient healing and recovery times.”

Parkview Medical Center was also recognized for the following clinical achievements:

2022 Spine Surgery Excellence Award™

2022 Five-Star Recipient for Back Surgery

2022 Five-Star Recipient for Spinal Fusion Surgery

2022 Five-Star Recipient for Repair of Abdominal Aorta

“These recognitions are based on the clinical outcomes from our teams. Only hospitals that achieve a high level of healthcare criteria are eligible to earn these awards,” said Parkview President and CEO Leslie Barnes. “We are proud of that accomplishment.“