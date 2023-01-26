(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Parkview Health System and UCHealth have signed an agreement to bring the two providers together. The two providers say their partnership will provide investments to strengthen the healthcare services currently offered in Pueblo and throughout southern Colorado.

“Helping residents of Colorado access the care they need, close to home, is one of UCHealth’s strategic priorities,” said Elizabeth B. Concordia, UCHealth president, and CEO. “Together, Parkview and UCHealth will support patients in Pueblo and throughout southern Colorado while also expanding access to advanced treatments and clinical trials.”

As Parkview and its employees join UCHealth in mid-2023, UCHealth will begin investing nearly $200 million into Parkview and the Pueblo community including:

A $5 million donation to the Parkview Foundation to establish a long-term fund to support patients, the community, and the hospital.

Assistance with recruiting excellent staff and physicians.

Support for nursing and clinical education programs.

Capital investments to upgrade Parkview’s facilities, equipment, and technology.

Continued partnerships with local universities and community colleges to develop Colorado’s healthcare workforce.

Help to stabilize Parkview’s finances and continue the services offered today.

Currently, Parkview already uses UCHealth’s electronic medical record and other IT systems, the two providers expect this expanded partnership will build upon an already-successful collaboration.

The providers said Parkview’s staff, providers, and leaders will retain their positions. A local board of directors for Parkview will be maintained and will be made up predominantly of Pueblo citizens to provide oversight of Parkview’s services and quality. There will be a local leadership team who will work to ensure patients will receive the best possible care.

“We are excited to join UCHealth because this partnership will strengthen the care provided in our community, ensuring that patients and residents here will continue to have access to high-quality care provided by our dedicated physicians, advanced practice providers, and staff members,” said Leslie Barnes, Parkview Health System president, and CEO.

The partnership is anticipated to be completed in mid-2023 following regulatory approvals.