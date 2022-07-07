COLORADO SPRINGS — Parking for the Seven Falls will temporarily relocate due to the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo being held at the Norris-Penrose Event Center July 14-17.

Seven Falls parking during this period will be relocated to the Saint Paul Catholic Church Parking Lot, located across the street from the Broadmoor West Building Complex.

Shuttle service will be available from this area to Seven Falls daily during operational hours.

For more information visit Colorado Springs Seven Falls Adventures at The Broadmoor