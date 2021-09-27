Park Union neighborhood wins Urban Land Institute’s 2021 IMPACT Inspire Award

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The City of Colorado Springs and Norwood Development Group have announced today that the Park Union neighborhood in downtown Colorado Springs has been named a winner of the 2021 Urban Land Institute IMPACT Awards competition.

ULI Colorado’s Impact Awards are based on the ULI Awards of Excellence, a highly respected international program of land use awards. These awards are meant to recognize real estate projects that achieve a high standard of excellence in design, construction, economics, planning and management, and are viewed as the centerpiece of ULI Colorado’s efforts to identify and promote best practices in all real estate development.

“The Colorado ULI IMPACT awards are one of the most prestigious award in our industry, and it is an incredible honor to have won for our work on the Park Union neighborhood,” said Peter Wysocki, Director of Planning and Development for the City of Colorado Springs. “This award is in recognition of the extraordinary effort put forth by the entire team as well as the legacy and positive impact that this project will have on the City of Colorado Springs.

Anchored by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum, Park Union is an 82-acre revitalization project in the city center. Improvements to the public realm have been designed by Skidmore Owings & Merrill, Diller Scofidio + Renfro, Arup and Dig Studio, AECOM and have been realized through public-private Partnership with the State of Colorado, City of Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority and private and non-profit partners.

“I’m extremely proud of the public-private partnership that produced this catalytic development that connects lower downtown and significantly improves our skyline, connectivity and walkability,” said Mayor John Suthers. “A number of stakeholders worked in coordination and collaboration to create this award-winning project that truly improves our city.”

