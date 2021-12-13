Park County, Teller County officials arrest suspect involved in robbery, car chase

WOODLAND PARK, Colo.– On Friday, Dec. 10, Park County Deputies responded to the report of a domestic violence incident occurring in the area of Highway 24, near to the Park County and Teller County jurisdiction line.

Deputies learned that the suspect was also involved in a possible armed robbery in Park County. When attempting contact with the vehicle, a pursuit ensued with the suspect vehicle by law enforcement officers with Park County, Teller County and Colorado State Patrol.

Park County deputies ended their role in the pursuit after several miles into Teller County. Teller County deputies and Colorado State Patrol were joined by Woodland Park officers who ended the pursuit after deploying spike strips.

The suspect ran from the disabled vehicle and was later arrested by Teller County deputies and Woodland Park officers.

Courtesy of Teller County Police Department.

The suspect was identified to be 24-year-old Xavier Doucette who was wanted on several FPD charges. He has been booked into the Park County Jail on his warrant out of Fountain and charged with four felonies including: Menacing, False Imprisonment, Vehicular Eluding and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender.

He has also been charged with Child Abuse, Domestic Violence-related charges and at least nine other traffic related charges.