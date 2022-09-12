Park County, Colo. — The Park County Creative Alliance (PCCA) is presenting Art Adventuring, a series of weekend events beginning on Sept. 16 and going through Sept. 18.

Starting on Friday, Sept. 16, at the American Legion Hall in Fairplay, PCCA is hosting Arty Party, an event with food, music, and an auction with one of the items being a unique car that has been decorated by area artists.

Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, Park County galleries will be participating in a county-wide open house.

“These galleries are listed on our ‘Art Adventuring in Park County’ map which can be picked up at various locations throughout Park County,” said President, Ann Lukacs.” This Open House and the Map are part of our vision to Unite Park County Through The Arts.”

Also on Saturday, at Alma Town Hall will be the Mural Reveal, a formal reveal of seven murals created by PCCA members that will be displayed around the town of Alma.

During the weekend, there will be two events where guests can watch painters work outdoors to capture the vistas. Saturday will be at Hoosier Pass and Sunday at Wilkerson Pass, the events run from noon to 3 p.m.

More information about the events happening that weekend can be found on PCCA’s website.