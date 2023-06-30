(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services (CSPRCS) is giving notices of closures for Tuesday, July 4.

Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services (CSPRCS)

Gold Camp Road at North Cheyenne Canon Park will be closed to vehicles on July 4, due to a historic number of park visitors resulting in limited access for first responders, said CSPRCS). Park property and access to the National Forest are still available via hiking or biking. The road will reopen to vehicles at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5.

Palmer Park will also be closed to vehicles for the holiday, according to CSPRCS. The Park and trails are open for public use with parking access available at Maizeland Road. Playgrounds, ball fields and parking lots at this location will be accessible and open during normal park hours.