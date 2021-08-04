Parents protest against mask requirements in Denver-area school district

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A group of parents are protesting the Denver-area school district’s mask requirements for students who are not old enough to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The group began gathering at 9 a.m. Wednesday outside of the Jefferson County Public Health Department.

In July, the district notified parents in Jefferson County School District that students who are under 12 will be required to wear masks indoors for the Fall semester because they are not old enough to get vaccinated.

Students who are over 12 are encouraged to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status, however it is not currently required, according to the district’s website.

Denver Public Schools is the latest large school district to implement a mask mandate.

According to DPS, all students must wear a mask indoors, in addition to district employees and volunteers. All district employees must get the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of September, under new regulations from the county.

As a result of the protest, Jefferson County Public Health will be closed Wednesday as employees work from home.

“JCPH is aware of the planned protest taking place at our building today. We respect community member’s right to protest and share concerns. Our office is closed today and staff are working remotely to ensure their safety and the safety of the residents we serve,” a statement from the department said.