Parents file lawsuit against daycare owner Carla Faith

COLORADO SPRINGS — Carla Faith, who ran daycare facilities in Colorado Springs, is facing a lawsuit filed by a group of local parents.

Faith’s license was suspended after investigators found 26 children, all under three years old, in the basement of an unlicensed home, hidden behind a false wall.

Some of the violations DHS found include too many kids for the number of adult caretakers, staff members without proper training or background checks, lack of employment or volunteer records, and no records of the kids enrolled at the daycare.

Parents of some of the kids affected filed a lawsuit against Carla Faith, Play Mountain Place, and Counterpoint school.

Some of their complaints include: The Defendants’ breach of their duty of care to the Children includes, but is not limited to, the following:

a) Placement of Children in the Basement Crawlspace;

b) Failure to provide care for the Children in a safe and appropriate location;

c) Failure to perform background checks on staff and negligent hiring of staff;

d) Failure to provide appropriate training for staff;

e) Failure to provide appropriate supervision for staff;

f) Failure to exercise reasonable care and reasonable supervision for the Children; and

g) Failure to comply with Colorado’s Child Licensing Care Act and the rules of the Department.

The lawsuit was filed on December 5, 2019.