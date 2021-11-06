Parents alerted to attempted kidnapping at Denver school

DENVER (KDVR) — School leaders at a Denver elementary school alerted parents to an attempted kidnapping outside the school on Friday afternoon.

According to a note sent to families, around 3:15 p.m., a man tried to kidnap a student at DCIS at Farmont during school dismissal, claiming to be the student’s father.

Officials say the student ran back to teachers and the police were called.

“It seems like an assault on a safe space,” neighbor Arique Aguilar said.

The school says the man was driving a white Chevy Astro van, with Colorado plates and tinted windows.

The man is described as Hispanic, in his mid-30s, and last seen wearing a hat with the letter “A” on it.

School leaders say several staff members witnesses the attempted kidnapping. One neighbor describes seeing a van circle the area.

Anyone with information is urged to call Denver police.