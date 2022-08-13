COLORADO SPRINGS — A parent was shooting a bow and arrow when one of the arrows accidentally hit their child. Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested the parent for child abuse.

At 4:10 p.m., CSPD officers were called to a shooting in a residential area near Tarren Heights and Jorie Road.

The investigation revealed that the parent of a minor had been shooting a bow and arrow in the backyard when the minor was accidentally hit with the arrow.

The minor was taken to a hospital the subsequently airlifted to a different hospital in Denver due to the nature of her injuries.

Police say she is expected to survive.

The parent, Dane Sauer, was arrested on child abuse charges.