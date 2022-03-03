COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A well-known Paralympian from Colorado Springs has been selected as a flagbearer in the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony.

On Friday, March 4, Paralympic Skier Tyler Carter will participate in the opening ceremony in Beijing. He is one of ten athletes that will represent Colorado during the Winter Games.

“I’ve had the great privilege to meet with Tyler on several occasions and will be cheering him on as he hits the slopes in Beijing,” Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said. “I encourage you to learn more about these incredible athletes and their stories of courage, determination and triumph on and off the field of play. Let’s go Team USA!”

