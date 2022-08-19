COLORADO SPRINGS — The newly renovated Panorama Park on the southeast side of the city is set to host its grand reopening ceremony on Saturday, August 20.

The free, family-friendly event begins at 10 a.m. and will include an opening ceremony and official ribbon cutting. At the event, Pikes Peak Poet Laureate Ashley Cornelius will perform an original work, plus visitors can see a performance by the Panorama Middle School choir.

The reopening ceremony will also include several other activities including musical performances by local artists, drop-in sport clinics, and giveaways — just to name a few. Those interested in attending can enjoy all the activities through 3 p.m. in the afternoon.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs, and parking is available at Peak Vista Community Health Center and Panorama Middle School.