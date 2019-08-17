Palisade Peach Festival fire

PALISADE — Crews monitor a fire that broke out during the fireworks display at the Palisade Peach Festival.

According to the East Orchard Mesa Fire Department, flames were reported south of Riverbend Park in East Orchard Mesa just after 9:00 P.M. Friday night during the Palisade Peach Festival Fireworks show.

Many fire and law enforcement agencies responded to the fire.

The Peach Festival Fire has burned approximately 3-5 acres in steep terrain on the south side of the Colorado River. Large cottonwood trees and dry brush fueled the fire.

Today fire crews are focused on building containment lines around the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but fireworks are suspected as the cause.