COLORADO SPRINGS – Paint with a purpose and support a good cause during Painting With A Twist’s upcoming Paint Your Pet Night benefitting the Dogtopia Foundation.

Kaylee Parson, Owner of Painting With a Twist – East in Colorado Springs and Artist Cedric Taylor stopped by FOX21 News to talk about the event.

The event is taking place Friday, September 29th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Those interested must sign up in advance so canvases can be prepped for painting.

Amy Fitzgerald, Owner of Dogtopia in Colorado Springs, said the Dogtopia Foundation helps pay for service dog training for military veterans. Their location has been able to pay for two service dogs since their opening in January.

Finished painting of Jack, Abbie Burke’s dog.

Taylor painted Morning Anchor Abbie Burke’s dog, Jack, as an example and really captured his spunky personality!