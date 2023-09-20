(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) have closed off a section of road in the Briargate neighborhood due to a package with suspicious powder that was apparently brought into the police station.

CSPD said on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at around 10:10 a.m., a community member brought in a package to the CSPD substation in Falcon, and out of an abundance of caution CSFD’s Hazmat Team was brought in to investigate.

Courtesy: CSFD

Goddard Street is closed from Kelley Johnson Avenue to the substation parking lot. Police are asking the public to avoid the area while the package is investigated.

