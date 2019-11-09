Oxymorons Comedy’s next Improv-A-Thon to benefit Springs Rescue Mission

COLORADO SPRINGS — Oxymorons Comedy Group is gearing up for a night of improv – and it’s all for a great cause.

The Hunger Games Comedy Improv-A-Thon fundraiser will be held on November 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Stargazers Theatre.

The fundraiser will support Springs Rescue Mission.

It will include the following comedy groups: Stick Horses in Pants, Unsupervised Improv, and Oxymorons Comedy.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door, plus ticketing fee.

There will be raffles for various attractions, gift cards, and local restaurants.

