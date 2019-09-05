Owner of roofing company arrested for contractor fraud, again

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Sheriff’s Office arrested Nathaniel Hardage Thursday on felony theft to contractor fraud charges.

Hardage is the owner of Aspen Peaks Roofing & Contractors LLC. This is the third time the Sheriff’s Office has arrested Hardage in 2019 regarding this type of criminal activity.

He was taken into custody without incident when he arrived at the El Paso County Courthouse to appear on other cases related to contractor fraud and felony assault.

In the most recent case, Hardage is accused of stealing $21,500.00 from an El Paso County resident in Cascade. Hardage entered into a contract to replace the victim’s roof in August 2018. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the victim was pressured to pay for everything up front because Hardage promised quick completion of her project. After only a partial tear-off of the old roof was completed in late September 2018, the victim could not get Aspen Peaks Roofing to return and complete the project.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will investigate all allegations of contractor fraud arising in unincorporated El Paso County.

In the past year, the Sheriff’s Office Financial Crimes Unit has made eight arrests related to contractor fraud. If you have fallen victim to this type of fraud call the Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555.