PUEBLO, Colo. — On Sunday, July 10 motorists will encounter an overnight closure of Purcell Boulevard at the intersection of US 50, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The closure is needed for crews to pour over 1,000 square yards of concrete onto half of the new bridge structure. The second half of the bridge deck pour will be completed on Sunday, July 17. Motorists will encounter a similar overnight closure on that day.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes to access areas along Purcell Boulevard – both north and south of US 50. Slight delays are expected for motorists using this intersection. Please plan for additional travel time.

Normal working hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The construction schedule is subject to change based on weather or unforeseen circumstances.