(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said deputies responded to an overnight shooting northeast of Peyton, on Thursday, Dec. 7.

According to EPSO, on Thursday a little after Midnight, deputies were called to a home on Akawi Way about a shooting. EPSO said there is no threat to the public and deputies remain on the scene.

FOX21 News has a crew on the scene and EPSO said it will release more information later on Thursday.