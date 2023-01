(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) reported law enforcement activity near Reynolds Avenue at the Arkansas River late Friday night on Jan. 6.

FCSO asked the public to avoid the area in a post to social media. At approximately 11 p.m., FCSO said Reynolds Avenue was back open with investigators on scene.

There is no active danger to the community, according to FCSO. Further details will be released at a later time by the Sheriff’s Office.