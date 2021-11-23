Overnight fire in Cañon City kills one person

A fire at a home on Chestnut Street in Canon City on November 23, 2021, resulted in one person’s death.

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Cañon City Area Fire Protection District responded to a mobile home fire at just about 12:35 a.m. on Tuesday. It happened in the 1500 block of Chestnut Street.

Initial reports showed residents were believed to be inside the home.

Fire crews staged an aggressive attack and searched the home. They quickly brought the fire under control, however one person and one pet died as a result.

No word yet on the cause of the fire, thought multiple agencies are currently investigating.

The mobile home was a total loss.