Overnight crash in Pueblo results in one death

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — On Monday, November 29, just after midnight, the Colorado State Patrol responded to a crash on Colorado 96 in Pueblo County.

A 2006 Nissan Titan, traveling west, had gone off the right side of the road and continued on. A CSP Trooper says the car hit several large rocks and overturned multiple times. The driver, a 30-year-old male, was wearing a seatbelt, but died as a result of the crash.

CSP reports alcohol and/or drugs are suspected.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.

