Overnight closures of southbound I-25 upcoming near Larkspur



DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Motorists near Larkspur can expect various overnight closures of southbound Interstate 25 over the next couple of weeks as crews complete paving operations and shift traffic as part of the I-25 South Gap project.

WHEN:

· 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5

· 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12

· 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, to 5 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14

DETOUR: Southbound I-25 traffic will funnel into one lane just north of Spruce Mountain Road, where all traffic will exit. Motorists will then take Spruce Mountain Road south to the Upper Lake Gulch Road on-ramp to continue on southbound I-25. This detour is expected to take an average of 5 minutes.

Crews will begin setting up traffic control signs 30 minutes prior to the start time, which may cause minor traffic impacts before the actual closure begins at 7 p.m. Please expect delays. Crews appreciate your patience.

All construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. Stay in touch with the I-25 South Gap project communication channels for the latest information on construction impacts.

ABOUT THE PROJECT

CDOT is improving 18 miles of I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock by widening the highway from two to three lanes in each direction. The new lane will operate as an Express Lane, allowing motorists the choice of taking the Express Lane for a faster, more reliable travel time in exchange for a toll. Express Lanes will be free to vehicles with three or more people and motorcycles. All travelers will have the choice of taking the general-purpose lanes for free.

The $419 million project also includes shoulder widening, rebuilding bridges, new wildlife crossings, resurfacing with new pavement and modernizing technology. Project completion is scheduled for 2022.

REMEMBER: SLOW FOR THE CONE ZONE

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.