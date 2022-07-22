PUEBLO, Colo. — It’s that time of year again where a group of people in Pueblo prepare to scale down a ten-story building for a good cause.

“Over the Edge was a fun way for us to kind of get people to understand what we do in the community and also bring them together for something that’s just a unique and fun event,” said executive director of CASA, Zane Grant.

The event asks people to fundraise a minimum of a thousand dollars for CASA of Pueblo, which provides legal assistance to abused and neglected kids in the court system.

“We’ve certainly seen those numbers grow unfortunately over the last couple of years,” Grant said. “Our filings are up and calls to the state child abuse reporting line is also up.”

This is one of the reasons a teen dedicated his time to fundraising for the event.

FOX21 took a sneak peak on Friday before the event which will take place on Saturday.

“I believe I live a pretty blessed life,” said Seth Ragulsky, who managed to raise enough money to rappel this year. “I have a roof over my head, healthy food, good parents so I think that that in itself means that I should give back to those who don’t have that.”

A donation gets you over the edge of the Thatcher building.

“Rappelling down a super tall building is a scary thought,” Ragulsky said. “But, once you’re actually on it, it’s an exciting, amazing experience.”

But, if scaling down a building isn’t in your wheelhouse, there will be plenty of events on Saturday for everyone to enjoy.

“We’ve got food trucks coming, we’ll get you well-fed and we’ll keep you hydrated here, we have a DJ that’s going to be playing music all day, we’ve got a beer garden as well so come on out bring the whole family,” Grant said.

The event will happen on July 23, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.