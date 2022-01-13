Over 23,000 vanity license plates rejected in Colorado in 2021; see list

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles rejected more than 23,000 vanity license plate requests in 2021.
A Colorado Open Records Request revealed 1,582 pages of license plates that were determined to be offensive or were omitted for not reaching requirements. Here are just a fraction of the plates that ended up in the reject pile for Colorado:
We combed through the data and listed some of the requests that weren’t vulgar or contained foul language.
Some of the rejected plates were Colorado cities, attractions and references:
- 3O3
- ASPN
- DIASCAM
- FANT
- FOCO
- VAIL
Others were food and drink related:
- BEER
- BYOB
- CAFE
- FISH
- FOOD
- GODONUT
- GOTBEER
- LIME
- MDEW
- OVEN
- PEAR
- PORK
- REDMEAT
- SOUP
- TABASC0
- TABASCO
- TACO
- TBASC0
- TBASCO
- WINE
- WINO
Other rejected plates that made the list were pop culture references:
- BALLER
- BOSS
- BOYTOY
- DAWG
- GANGSTA
- KOOL
- LOLZ
- WACK
- TOOL
Some of the rejected plates were just strange:
- DOGPOOP
- POOP
- YEAHBUT
- ACNE
- XBOX
Here are some of the other plates that were rejected in Colorado in 2021:
- BAMA
- BARK
- BEAR
- BLOKCHN
- BOBA
- BEAM
- BORN
- BTOWNOG
- BUMR
- BURN
- CAMO
- CLUE
- D8-B8
- DAMFAST
- DEBT
- DEER
- DEFY
- ENVY
- EWWW
- FAKE
- FILM
- FOOT
- GLEE
- GLOW
- GLUE
- GOAL
- GOOD
- H8TE
- HATE2BU
- HE11CAT
- HI2U
- HOWL
- HUGS
- ICEY
- IDEA
- IH8FORD
- IIII
- IKON
- JAIL
- LADY
- LAME
- LATE
- LOVE
- MEOW
- MMMM
- MOON
- MYGIRL
- NASA
- NERD
- NEWS
- NICE
- NIKE
- NOPE
- NOSE
- OATH
- OKST
- OOOH
- OVER
- PACKING
- PAIN
- PARK
- PAWN
- PEAT
- PLAN
- PLAY
- PLUG
- PLUS
- POEM
- POET
- POLE
- PONY
- PRRRRRR
- PUFF
- QTEA
- QUAD
- RARE
- RASH
- RATE
- RIDE
- RIOT
- ROAM
- ROAR
- RUDE
- RUDEBOY
- SAFE
- SAGE
- SAID
- SAUCED
- SCROOG
- SEAT
- SEED
- SEND
- SHIP
- SHOP
- SHOO
- ShortBus
- SICK
- SLAP
- SLAY
- SLIP
- SMOG
- SNOT
- SNOW
- SNOWSHOE
- SOLD
- SOLO
- SOUL
- STAR
- STEP
- STEER
- SUGA
- TALK
- TEST
- THEBOMB
- TOAD
- UPPP
- WAGE
- WALK
- WALL
- WARN
- WILD
- WOLF
- WORM
- XTREMST
- YADA
- YALE
- YAWN
- YEAR
- YELL
- YESS
- YOGA
- ZEAL
- ZIG
- ZONE
- ZZZZ
Here are the common reasons for denied applications, according to the Colorado DMV:
- Offensive to the general public
- Misleading
- Duplicate Plate
- Conflicts will regular issued plate configurations
- Not an allowable combination
- Plate Issued to Someone Else
- Too Many Characters (up to 6 for Motorcycle, up to 7 all others)
- Special symbols (!, #, $, %, * etc…) not allowed
- Minimum of five numbers required on all numeric plates
- Applicant does not have a valid Colorado address
- Zero’s are not allowed
- Application Not Signed*
- Incomplete Application*
- Application requested a plate type that required a certificate, but no certificate supplied*
- Vehicle does not meet the qualifications for the plate type selected*
- A State Registrations Clerk may contact you via phone to attempt
to correct the application
Do you want to try to get your own personalized license plate? You can find the application here.