Over 23,000 vanity license plates rejected in Colorado in 2021; see list

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles rejected more than 23,000 vanity license plate requests in 2021.

A Colorado Open Records Request revealed 1,582 pages of license plates that were determined to be offensive or were omitted for not reaching requirements. Here are just a fraction of the plates that ended up in the reject pile for Colorado:

We combed through the data and listed some of the requests that weren’t vulgar or contained foul language.

Some of the rejected plates were Colorado cities, attractions and references:

3O3

ASPN

DIASCAM

FANT

FOCO

VAIL

Others were food and drink related:

BEER

BYOB

CAFE

FISH

FOOD

GODONUT

GOTBEER

LIME

MDEW

OVEN

PEAR

PORK

REDMEAT

SOUP

TABASC0

TABASCO

TACO

TBASC0

TBASCO

WINE

WINO

Other rejected plates that made the list were pop culture references:

BALLER

BOSS

BOYTOY

DAWG

GANGSTA

KOOL

LOLZ

WACK

TOOL

Some of the rejected plates were just strange:

DOGPOOP

POOP

YEAHBUT

ACNE

XBOX

Here are some of the other plates that were rejected in Colorado in 2021:

BAMA

BARK

BEAR

BLOKCHN

BOBA

BEAM

BORN

BTOWNOG

BUMR

BURN

CAMO

CLUE

D8-B8

DAMFAST

DEBT

DEER

DEFY

ENVY

EWWW

FAKE

FILM

FOOT

GLEE

GLOW

GLUE

GOAL

GOOD

H8TE

HATE2BU

HE11CAT

HI2U

HOWL

HUGS

ICEY

IDEA

IH8FORD

IIII

IKON

JAIL

LADY

LAME

LATE

LOVE

MEOW

MMMM

MOON

MYGIRL

NASA

NERD

NEWS

NICE

NIKE

NOPE

NOSE

OATH

OKST

OOOH

OVER

PACKING

PAIN

PARK

PAWN

PEAT

PLAN

PLAY

PLUG

PLUS

POEM

POET

POLE

PONY

PRRRRRR

PUFF

QTEA

QUAD

RARE

RASH

RATE

RIDE

RIOT

ROAM

ROAR

RUDE

RUDEBOY

SAFE

SAGE

SAID

SAUCED

SCROOG

SEAT

SEED

SEND

SHIP

SHOP

SHOO

ShortBus

SICK

SLAP

SLAY

SLIP

SMOG

SNOT

SNOW

SNOWSHOE

SOLD

SOLO

SOUL

STAR

STEP

STEER

SUGA

TALK

TEST

THEBOMB

TOAD

UPPP

WAGE

WALK

WALL

WARN

WILD

WOLF

WORM

XTREMST

YADA

YALE

YAWN

YEAR

YELL

YESS

YOGA

ZEAL

ZIG

ZONE

ZZZZ

Here are the common reasons for denied applications, according to the Colorado DMV:

Offensive to the general public

Misleading

Duplicate Plate

Conflicts will regular issued plate configurations

Not an allowable combination

Plate Issued to Someone Else

Too Many Characters (up to 6 for Motorcycle, up to 7 all others)

Special symbols (!, #, $, %, * etc…) not allowed

Minimum of five numbers required on all numeric plates

Applicant does not have a valid Colorado address

Zero’s are not allowed

Application Not Signed*

Incomplete Application*

Application requested a plate type that required a certificate, but no certificate supplied*

Vehicle does not meet the qualifications for the plate type selected*

A State Registrations Clerk may contact you via phone to attempt

to correct the application

Do you want to try to get your own personalized license plate? You can find the application here.