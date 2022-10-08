Over 125 attend 4th annual Runyon to the Res clean-up

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — More than 125 volunteers helped clean an eight-mile stretch of the Arkansas River for the fourth annual “Runyon to the Res” organized by Colorado Lottery to support conservation early Saturday morning.

The clean-up aimed to remove debris and trash from a heavily used stretch of trail that runs along the Arkansas River.

Courtesy of Colorado Lottery

Courtesy of Colorado Lottery

Courtesy of Colorado Lottery

Courtesy of Colorado Lottery

October 2022 was proclaimed by Governor Jared Polis as Colorado Lottery Conservation Month to celebrate the organization’s commitment to the conservation and protection of Colorado’s great outdoors, per a press release. The clean-up was the first event in October for Colorado Lottery Conservation Month.

Volunteers worked with Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW), the City of Pueblo Parks & Recreation and the Nature & Wildlife Discovery Center. Special guests at the clean-up event included Department of Revenue Director, Mark Ferrandino, and a few Broncos cheerleaders.

According to Colorado Lottery, it has given back more than $3.9 billion in proceeds to parks, recreation, trails, conservation and schools.