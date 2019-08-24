Outlets at Castle Rock host Unicorn Palooza

CASTLE ROCK, Colo — Unicorns will be taking over Outlets at Castle Rock for the first time ever, transforming the shopping center into a magical wonderland at Unicorn Palooza on Saturday.

Four beautiful, real-life unicorns will magically appear at the center to pose for surreal photos.

Attendees will also find FREE experiences, including – meet and greets with mermaids and fairies; getting up close and personal with various adorable animals in the petting zoo; face painters; live magic performances; unicorn-inspired arts and crafts.

Also some sweet treats from Kona Ice, Gigi’s Cupcakes, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Café and more.

The event is being held Saturday August 24 from 11 A.M. – 4 P.M., at the Outlets at Castle Rock located between the Denver Metro Area and Colorado Springs region at I-25 and Exit 184 and Exit 185.

All attendees are encouraged to dress up in unicorn gear for maximum fun.

This is a FREE family event.