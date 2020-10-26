Out the door: Your snowy Monday morning commute

I-25 is closed from Colorado City to Walsenburg in both directions and highway 160 over La Veta Pass is closed from Walsenburg to Fort Garland due to adverse weather conditions. Up to the minute updates from the Colorado Department of Transportation on road conditions and closures are available.

Icy and snow-packed conditions will greet you for the Monday morning commute as snow continues to fall across southern Colorado. While snow amounts vary, the record cold conditions have winter-driving conditions in place across the region.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories remain in place early Monday as the storm continues. Allow extra time and drive for the conditions if you’re heading out.

The FOX21 Storm Steam Sky Cam Weather Network cameras, CDOT webcams and other available images show the same thing regardless of where we look. Roads are white with ice and snow.











Snow will decrease from north to south as Monday afternoon and the sky will clear out over northern areas into early Tuesday morning. Plow operations are likely to continue even after the snow comes to an end, but the cold conditions will keep roads icy. Some improvement is likely during the day on Tuesday as the sun comes out for some areas and temperatures get above freezing. Check the FOX21 Storm Team forecast in detail.