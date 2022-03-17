Road conditions vary across southern Colorado early Thursday. Below 6,200′ roads are wet even for areas getting snow. Between 6,200′ and 6,800′ roads are in varying states of slush to nearly snow covered depending on how heavy snow has been recently. Above 6,800′ roads are more likely to have some snowpack on them and be slick in spots.

Here is a look at CDOT reported road conditions as of 4:45 am. Get access to CDOT cameras, road conditions and other reports on state highways.

Track the storm yourself live with the FOX21 Storm Team interactive radar.