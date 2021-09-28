Otero County commissioners unanimously vote to oppose vaccine requirement for health care workers

LA JUNTA, Colo.– Otero County Board of County Commissioners met on Monday night, Sept. 27, to take a vote on a resolution entitled as follows, “A Resolution Opposing Colorado Health Department Mandates Requiring Individuals to Be Vaccinated for COVID-19 and Requiring Individuals to Wear Masks in Certain Situations”.

The vote was unanimous on the resolution, which will now be put to the state’s consideration.

The resolution reads as follows:

This resolution was passed just before the deadline set by the Department of Public Health and Environment for all individuals on staff at these hospitals must have received their first COVID-19 vaccine by Thursday, Sept. 30, as requested by Governor Jared Polis earlier in 2021.

Today, the State Board of Health extended public health order 20-20, which requires long term health care facilities to schedule booster shot clinics before the end of October 2021.

