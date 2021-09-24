Orton Academy re-opens doors for students

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Orton Academy has now opened its doors to students for in-person classes five days per week while following state regulations and adhering to health and safety guidelines.

The free academy’s new location is now at 3115 Larkspur Dr. Colorado Springs, CO. 80907, with expanded classes to accommodate grades 2nd-8th in Colorado Springs. Students with dyslexia will be able to learn side-by-side with other students who have other reading difficulties.



Each student receives daily reading therapy provided by Certified Academic Language Therapists.

“Orton Academy’s 2nd-8th grade public school employs nationally Certified Academic Language Therapists to deliver master reading instruction to El Paso County students who are most at risk of falling behind,” said founder Lynne Fitzhugh.

Interested parents/guardians can attend virtual information sessions or learn more about Orton Academy by visiting the website.

To read the slides for a community presentation on Orton Academy, click here.