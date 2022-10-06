(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The runner-up in the commemorative t-shirt design contest for the Manitou Springs Emma Crawford Coffin Races has been awarded first place, after an “unfortunate circumstance” disqualified the original winning design.

In an email sent out on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce said the previously announced winning design could not be used for the Coffin Races’ commemorative t-shirts, and that the runner-up would take its place.

The newly-crowned winning design was made by Jack Rodè, and features the iconic “Emma” and her coffin in front of the backdrop of the Barker House, an historic landmark built in 1872 on Manitou Avenue.

The original design by Hannah Hokanson was disqualified after the Chamber of Commerce was alerted by another entrant that the design was similar to one found on an online store that is licensed.

According to the Chamber, their legal advisor determined the design was too close to the design found online and it could potentially cause licensing issues. The Chamber said the artwork was then discovered to be someone else’s intellectual property, and was not an original design.

Given that original art was a requirement for submission into the contest, the Chamber deemed runner-up Jack Rodè’s art the winner.