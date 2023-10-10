(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The El Pueblo Ensemble is teaming up with the University of Colorado Boulder Chamber Orchestra to perform Daniel Valdez’s “Song of Pueblo” for the first performance with a live orchestra.

The free concert will happen on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Pueblo’s Memorial Hall, and doors open at 1 p.m. The concert is made possible due to a collaboration with the University of Colorado Boulder’s American Music Research Center which is working on a multi-year “Pueblo Soundscapes” project focused on the music and musical history of Pueblo.

According to Pueblo Memorial Hall, in 2008, film director and composer Daniel Valdez spent much of the year in Pueblo interviewing and doing research in what would later form the basis for “Song of Pueblo.” The work’s 15 songs begin with the defeat of Commanche Chief Cuervo Verde by Spanish Gen. Juan Batista de Anza and go through other major events in the region’s history.

Admission to the concert is free but tickets are required. Tickets can be picked up in person at the Pueblo Memorial Hall Box Office at any time before the event Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1 City Hall Place.