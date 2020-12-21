Orange and Blue Report: Broncos playing for the now and the Future

DENVER (KDVR) — What does coach Fangio want for Christmas? “For a win against the Chargers,” the second-year head coach answered very matter-of-factly Monday during the taping of the “Broncos Zone with Coach Fangio.”

Make no mistake, just because the Broncos are officially eliminated from the playoffs doesn’t mean they aren’t still playing for both the present and the future. Denver will close out their season with two AFC West Division games against the Chargers and the Raiders over the next two weeks.

Denver will try to make it a season sweep over Los Angeles on Sunday as they defeated L.A. back in early November with a 31-30 comeback win. It won’t be easy, however, considering the Broncos secondary is dealing with multiple injuries and they now get ready to play the fifth best passing offense in the entire NFL lead by rookie Quarterback Justin Herbert.

The Broncos will wrap up their season at home on Jan. 3, against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders.