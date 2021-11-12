Orange and Blue Friday: Handmade gear and decor instructions

DENVER (KDVR) – If you’re a crafty Broncos lover, get yourself game-day ready with these step-by-step instructions from Crafty Chassis.
You and your family will enjoy making reusable bags, or Broncos jars and vases. (Download instructions below).
