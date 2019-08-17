COLORADO SPRINGS — The Assistance League of Colorado Springs hosted their Operation School Bell Kick-Off on Friday.

The event provided new clothes to more than 2,000 students in El Paso County.

Operation School Bell was held at AL Chapter Service Center, 318 East Cimarron Street from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

The honored guest who “rounded up 17 kids in need of clothing,” was Robert Howard, the junior high school Assistant Principal.

Fifty years ago, 17 students received much needed clothing to start off the school year at a cost of $127.00. Since that time, 88,400 students have selected new school clothes at a cost of more than $4.2 million.