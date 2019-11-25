Operation Homefront hands out Thanksgiving meals to military families

COLORADO SPRINGS – Military families across Colorado Springs were able to pick up a full Thanksgiving meal Saturday at a local Safeway grocery store.

“Were distributing 300 holiday meals to military families here in Colorado Springs,” Kathleen Coleman, the Program Coordinator for Operation Homefront said.

Operation Homefront is an organization that helps military families across the country.

“They have signed a blank check to the USA to sacrifice their life and for their community,” Coleman said.

One family who received this meal was the Caesar family. Russell Caesar is active military and part of the Air Force Security Forces. Him, along with his wife and three kids, have counted on Operation Homefront for three years now to have their Thanksgiving meal.

“It means the world. It’s a tough job and not everyone supports us and those who do, we feel the love for sure,” Caesar said.

The main sponsor of the food was a local Safeway grocery store. In total, Operation Homefront gave away over 10,000 meals across the country.

