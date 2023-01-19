(COLORADO SPRINGS)

Opera Theatre of the Rockies (OTR) begins the 25th Anniversary Season with a double-header of modern opera “Camille Claudel: Into the Fire” featuring superstar Jennifer DeDominici.

Eapen Leubner Interim Executive Director and mezzo soprano Jennifer DeDominici joined Loving Living Local hosts Nova and Jen, delivering the beautiful operatic sounds in the studio.

The “Gallantry” with Opera Theatre Goes to School cast on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada, Colorado Springs, CO. Tickets are available at the Opera Theatre of the Rockies website, with all the information about the performance.