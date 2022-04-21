Monument, Colo.– The Interstate 25 South Gap project makes its final push towards completion as the weather warms up between Castle Rock and Monument.

The Colorado Department of Transportation and its contractor partner, Kramer North America, have reached the project’s final construction season. They will focus on installing toll infrastructure, permanent signs and landscaping. The final stages of the project also includes the completion of the extensive wildlife mitigation system. Construction in paving and striping old roads will begin in May.

Those commuting along the 18-mile corridor can expect daytime and overnight lane closures during construction.

Ongoing General Lane Closure Hours

Daytime

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturdays (as needed), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Two lanes will remain open to traffic unless emergency operations require an additional lane closure.

Overnight

Sunday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Two lanes of I-25 may be closed at a time. One lane of I-25 will be open.