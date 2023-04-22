(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is remembering the one-year anniversary of the Silver Charm Fire that occurred on April 22, 2022.

The Silver Charm Fire burned dangerously close to homes in the northern area of Colorado Springs, according to CSFD. The fire burned approximately 17 acres and required evacuations for about 500 homes.

“Luckily no structures were damaged during the fire and there were no injuries reported,” said CSFD.

The cause of the fire was a welding spark during burn restrictions. No permit was obtained and hot work precautions were not followed.

“Please remember to pay close attention to when burn restrictions or burn bans are in place in order to keep our community fire safe,” stated CSFD.